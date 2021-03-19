Governor Hutchinson extends state tax filing deadline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has extended the deadline for filing state individual income tax until May 17, 2021, to coincide with the extended federal deadline.

“Pushing back the due date for state income tax is a simple way to help Arkansans in light of the extension of the federal tax deadline, ” Hutchinson said.  “The number of our COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues to decline, and Arkansas is quickly rebounding. As the economy and our unemployment rate continue to improve, we will do all we can to help Arkansans to recover during the public health crisis.”

On Wednesday, the United States Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced the deadline for filing federal income tax was being extended to May 17, 2021.

Hutchinson announced he had signed Executive Order 21-06, which grants the extension for filing an Arkansas tax return or payment until May 17, 2021.

