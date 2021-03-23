Governor Hutchinson signs computer science requirement bill

by: Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed into law legislation to require that high school students take a computer science course before graduating.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed the measure, which was part of his legislative agenda for this year’s session.

The requirement begins with the entering ninth grade class of the 2022-2023 school year.

A task force recommended the requirement last year.

A 2015 measure Hutchinson signed into law required every public high school to offer computer science.

