Governor Hutchinson to announce decision on opening bars May 18

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson plans to announce whether bars can reopen tomorrow, May 18th.

Pinpoint owner Bo Counts said he’s spoke with other owners and they are nervous about reopening.

“It’s a lot more than just opening our doors, there is a relationship of understanding, this is a shared space, this is not a social distancing space.”Counts said.

Cork and Keg manager Davon Neal said business started slowing down before they had to close. “We didn’t know if it was something that was gonna be quick to be over, of it was something that was gonna continue.” Neal said.

Counts says even if the governor allows bars to reopen, it’s about more than just selling alcohol.

“The Gov can lift restrictions and businesses can enforce social distancing guidelines, but if people come in scared, they’re not gonna be comfortable and relaxed.” Counts said feedback from customers has been mixed.

Initially they’re excited to come back, but then they realize how many people will be there and change their minds. But with limited capacity, it’s more expensive to open doors to no customers. Counts said just because you have 30% of your customers, doesn’t mean you have 30% of your bills.

“You’re operating at such a small volume, its not worth it for small places” Counts said.

This could lead to a rise in drink prices, due to bars not being able to purchase alcohol at a discount like restaurants. But, Counts and Neal both say that ultimately safety is most important.



“Fayetteville is beautiful, and it’s beautiful because of everyone taking care of it, so it’s important to me that we all take care of each other.” Neal said.