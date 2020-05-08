Governor praises state’s expanded testing capacity in Thursday presser

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) continued to praise Arkansas’ efforts in ramping up COVID-19 testing during his Thursday presser. A Northwest Arkansas chief medical officer said he’s excited about the progress.

The state’s testing capacity is at an all-time high, Hutchinson said. The threat of a spike in COVID-19 cases precipitated a focus on boosting capacity and fine tuning contact tracing. The CDC will send 90,000 testing kits and swabs to Arkansas, Hutchinson announced Wednesday.

Dr. Gary Berner is the chief medical officer for Community Clinic. He said new guidelines and test manufacturing have been key. Concerning his view on how the Northwest Arkansas medical community has responded, he said he’s proud.

“The healthcare providers, the clinics, the hospitals and ERs, they’re doing above and beyond,” Berner said. “[They] have kinda taken this on and ran with it.”

Hutchinson said consistent testing and contact tracing will both play into whether the state can move to Phase Two of its reopening plan.