Governor responds to Fort Smith entertainment venue planning to open before Phase One date

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Earlier this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) laid out the state’s guidelines for larger gatherings, including a reopening date. One Fort Smith venue plans to open a few days earlier. The governor implied there won’t be repercussions for the business.

On Tuesday, TempleLive representative Mike Brown shared with KNWA/KFTA what he’s doing prior to reopening.

“We measured out all of the seating so you’re six feet from other pods or groups,” Brown said.

The Fort Smith venue will also take people’s temperatures, supply masks and guide people through marked-off halls. Like all large-gathering spots, it’ll also limit its space to 20% capacity.

“[People] want to get back to some sort of normalcy, and music’s important to people,” Brown said.

A Travis McCready concert is scheduled for May 15th, and Brown said that event will go on as planned. The date is three days before the governor said entertainment venues can reopen in his Phase One plan.

“They’re really discriminating against other venues that would have people in excess of 50 people,” Brown said, referencing the state’s more-lenient plan for other large-gathering places like churches.

In his Friday presser, the governor and the Dept. of Health secretary steered clear of any negative response toward TempleLive.

“We determined that they were really trying to make an effort, a very stringent effort to try to socially distance,” Hutchinson said.

There’s concern to be had regardless, Hutchinson said. In response to a question on whether allowing a business to disregard state guidelines sets a bad precedent, the governor answered in the affirmative.

“That is a concern, certainly it is,” Hutchinson said. “A lot depends on whether they act in good faith.”

Brown didn’t respond to an interview request Friday, but earlier in the week he commended the governor’s handling of the outbreak.

“We think that they should take a look at what they’ve come out with [discussing] this executive order in regard to indoor large venues,” Brown said.

The state should allow the concert to go, Brown said, deeming the comparative measures for other sectors “unfair”.

“We’ll have masks, we’ll have everything that the CDC recommends for you to do,” Brown said. “We’ll just have live music instead of a church service.”