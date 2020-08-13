Governor says new data shows fewer children are catching COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson reveals new data that shows fewer Arkansas children are catching COVID-19.

Hutchinson says the 7-day rolling average of new cases in kids has been dropping this month.

According to the new data, about a month ago we were seeing 60 new cases a day for kids 10 to 18 years old.

Now, we are closer to 40 a day.

“I think that is a reasonable approach as we look at school, understandinfg that in these categories, that will continue to decline if we wear our masks, socially distance, but at the same time we are going to have some cases,” Hutchinson said.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate is also trending down. However, for kids six and older, it is still above 10%.