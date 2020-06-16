Governor signs three executive orders for business, medical liability and workers’ compensation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed three executive orders Monday tied to liability and workers compensation during the state’s restriction rollbacks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first executive order assures workers’ compensation for employees who test positive for COVID-19 through contact at their workplace.

The infection, “must be a causal infection between employment and the disease,” according to a slide Hutchinson presented during his news conference.

“Anybody who gets COVID-19 at work deserves to have those healthcare costs and [that] associated time off paid for,” said State Sen. Jim Hendren (R), who stood alongside Hutchinson and played a role in drafting the order’s language. “This executive order will make sure that is the case. Under current law, that is not the case.”

Magaly Licolli is a workers’ rights advocate and leads the Northwest Arkansas-based group Venceremos. She said this will be difficult to prove and ultimately leaves it up to companies.

“It’ll be really hard to prove that the workers got sick from the plants,” Licolli said, referencing the outbreaks in Arkansas’ poultry plants. “Now with the reopening, they can blame the workers for getting sick in the store, in restaurants, everywhere. These companies exposed workers to getting sick for two months up to now.”

For the small business side, some fear workers’ compensation rates will increase, thereby burdening business owners who’re already struggling as customer bases dwindle.

“I know that if you have more claims, they’re gonna charge you more,” said Justin Eaton, who owns IDK? Cafe + Catering in Rogers. “They’re gonna rate you up based on your loss runs. They pull those every year.”



Justin Eaton owns IDK? + Catering in Rogers, which “customizes catering menus for any and all of your event catering needs,” according to its website.

Eaton said he fears he may wind up paying more money, but he thinks the workers’ compensation assurance may prove preferable depending on what happens in the future.

“If one of my employees gets sick and has to take off for an extended amount of time to take care of themselves or take care of family members, I do have some fallback with the government. The CARES Act’s got some money to take care of our employees,” Eaton said. “Am I gonna have to pay for workman’s comp sometime down the road? Probably, yes. Maybe we pay for it in two or three years as opposed to right now when our revenue obviously is next to nothing.”

The second executive order assures immunity from civil liability for healthcare workers who are using “crisis standards” to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Obviously, that is the environment in which we live,” Hutchinson said, referring to the extreme measures some healthcare workers are forced to make when dealing with the pandemic.

Crisis standards of care is a medical term defined as happening when, “health care systems are so overwhelmed by a pervasive or catastrophic public health event it is impossible for them to provide the normal or standard level of care to patients,” according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the the executive orders signed Monday, the one providing business liability immunity garnered the most presentation and discussion at Hutchinson’s news conference. This saves businesses from being sued by employees who are exposed to COVID-19.

“If [businesses] are making the right effort, if they’re following those guidelines that are out there, the fear of litigation should be minimized,” said State Rep. Matthew Shepherd (R), who also joined the governor’s news conference. “We appreciate them getting back to business, providing the necessary services to our citizens.”

Hutchinson said the immunity for healthcare workers and businesses doesn’t apply to those that act in bad faith.

“I hope that this serves as an incentive for good behavior,” Hutchinson said.

Licolli said this particular executive order is reminiscent of one done at the federal level concerning the poultry industry.

Magaly Licolli is the lead organizer for Venceremos, a workers’ rights advocacy group. She led a protest outside Ozark Mt. Poultry in Rogers on May 22.

“We were having outbreaks in poultry plants across the country, and immediately [President] Trump gave this executive order to give these companies the lack of liability for any workers complaining,” Licolli said. “When I see Asa Hutchinson do this, it brings me concerns.”

Eaton said his company is probably too small to be affected by this sometime soon.

“If they sue me, what are they really gonna get?” Eaton said.

Larger companies will feel more comfortable with their reopening plans because of the order, Eaton said.

“It makes you feel good that the governor says you can’t be sued if you’re doing things not willfully wrong or recklessly wrong,” Eaton said.

These executive orders will continue through the duration of the emergency declaration, Hutchinson said.