ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time since the governor’s daily COVID-19 update briefings started, he will address the state live from Northwest Arkansas on Monday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) typically conducts his daily news conferences in Little Rock. He’s spoken remotely in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Arkansas. He’s scheduled to speak at Mercy Hospital in Rogers on Monday at 1 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed on KNWA/Fox 24’s website.