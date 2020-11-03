Grappling with Election Day anxiety

"A lot of what America is about and is looking for is kind of hanging in the balance, regardless of what side you're on."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re struggling to concentrate or sleep, or if you’re binge-eating as we head into Election Day, you’re not alone.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a mental health expert who shared some tips on how to grapple with all the anxious feelings.

Adam Andreassen is the Chief Operating Officer at Burrell Behavioral Health.

He said while there’s nothing you can do to speed up election results, you do have the power of taking care of yourself, which starts by distracting yourself.

You can do this by exercising, unplugging, and even helping a friend through their stress.

While a lot is riding on the outcome, Andreassen said it’s important to remember we’ve made it through similar hardships.

It’s always tough, and we always find a way of surviving through it and the important thing to recognize is that we are in this together, and we all want what’s best, even if we have wildly different ideas of what best looks like. ADAM ANDREASSEN, BURRELL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

In these unprecedented times, Andreassen wants to remind us it’s okay to ask for help.

Important Numbers: