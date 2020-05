People in Gravette can soon pick up their favorite books from the library

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People in Gravette can soon pick up their favorite books from the library.

Mayor Kurt Maddox says this week people can call ahead and request a book from the library.

It’ll be packaged and ready to be picked up curbside.

He says the library and museum will fully re-open June 1st.

Right now, people can also rent out community buildings as long as fewer than 50 people are inside.