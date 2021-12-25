Gravette cafe serves free Christmas dinner

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hard Luck Cafe gave out 200 free meals Saturday as part of its annual holiday tradition.

The cafe has been giving out free dinners for the past nine years. The meal includes turkey, ham, potatoes, corn, and dessert. The restaurant also gives out free toys to anyone who stops by the cafe on Christmas.

Ty Latta with Hard Luck Cafe said it’s a joy to serve the community on the holiday.

“The community loves it, everyone comes in and says thank you, they love it, and they think it’s absolutely great,” Latta said.

