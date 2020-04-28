Gravette receives grant to help census participation

Mayor Kurt Maddox says the city received $5,000 from the National League of Cities.

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An organization grants thousands of dollars to the city of Gravette to help get people to participate in the census.

He says in the past, the town has struggled to get children counted in the census and reaching residents who don’t have internet.

In 2010 he says about 68% of people participated, this year so far a little more than half have sent in their information.

“A city and school district can lose about $3,000 a year per person that’s not counted and over a ten year period, that’s a long time,” Maddox said. “So, by getting that out and letting people understand that this is a way we can keep their local taxes lower.”

Maddox says the money will be used towards different initiatives they’re looking to roll out – like putting kiosks in public areas for people to access one at time.