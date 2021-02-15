Greenwood football gets disabled school custodian a championship ring of his own

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One real heartwarming story came out of Greenwood this week as the high school football team honored the team custodian with a championship ring of his own.

“I think that they have proven that they are champions on the football field and off the football field and I think what they did last week proved that,” says school Custodian, Jamie Freeman.

Jamie Freeman has been a custodian with the Greenwood Bull Dogs for about a year a half now, and while this may not seem like the longest time in the world, it has been long enough to make a considerable impression with the team.

“He is one heck of a guy, you know hes the best guy, he is a hard worker when he first started here we accepted him into the family he has a place in out heart that no one can compare,” says senior Hunter Wilkinson.

Freeman was born with cerebral palsy and Greenwood Head Coach, Chris Young says the way he carries himself is an inscription to the entire team.

“Just the challenges he comes to work with every day, he never complains he is a great example for our staff and our kids of how you should live your life and the importance of coming to work every day with a good attitude,” says Coach Young

The Bull Dogs surprised him at the ring ceremony, Freeman tells me the gesture itself shows the true spirit of the program.

“You don’t always meet 16-year-old boys who think about a handicapped janitor but these ones do and they are really special guys,” says Freeman.