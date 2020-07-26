Group gathers to show support for local police departments

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, July 25, a group of people gathered in front of the Washington County Courthouse to show their support for local police departments.

Some attendees wore bullet proof vests and AR-15 guns while holding signs saying things like — “Back the Blue” and “Blue Lives Matter”.

Organizer Kyle Norris said this was a way for the community to rally around law enforcement.

People whether they want to talk about it or not, that support police but maybe [don’t] want to put their voice out, they can at least see this and know that they’re not alone.

KYLE NORRIS, ORGANIZER

One person at the event was holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign in opposition to the group.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers