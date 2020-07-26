Group gathers to show support for local police departments

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, July 25, a group of people gathered in front of the Washington County Courthouse to show their support for local police departments.

Some attendees wore bullet proof vests and AR-15 guns while holding signs saying things like — “Back the Blue” and “Blue Lives Matter”.

Organizer Kyle Norris said this was a way for the community to rally around law enforcement.

People whether they want to talk about it or not, that support police but maybe [don’t] want to put their voice out, they can at least see this and know that they’re not alone. KYLE NORRIS, ORGANIZER

One person at the event was holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign in opposition to the group.