Group hosts 7th annual back-to-school resource fair amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization wants to help make sure kids have what they need to start the school year.

The Altrusa Club of Washington County held it’s 7th annual back-to-school resource fair in Prairie Grove on Saturday, July 25.

Kids got a free backpack filled with school supplies, a snack pack, personal care items, and an age appropriate book.

I get so excited. I’ve been doing the registration with all the cars and the families are just like, Thank you so much for doing this! It lets me know that we’re serving our community and meeting a bit need out there.” Chelsey Baker, Altrusa Club of Washington County

Chelsey Baker with the Altrusa Club of Washington County said the event looked a little different because of the pandemic, but she said they were glad to be able to help out in this way.