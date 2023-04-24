FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three-time Grammy nominated guitar superstar Joe Bonamassa is returning to the Walton Arts Center Nov. 1.

Bonamassa, who recently released a live concert film and album, has already played at the Walton Arts Center before in 2021.

“Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream,” a release from the Walton Arts Center said.

Bonamassa has over 40 albums as well as collaborative albums and side projects. He has 25 number one Billboard blues albums, more than any other artist.

The Walton Arts Center says that he will be playing new songs alongside his greatest hits.

Tickets are $69 to $249 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

Tickets can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.