Halloween is almost here! Need costume ideas?

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is just a few days away which means if you don’t have a costume yet, you better start looking!

Halloween is a big time of the year for Goodwill Industries and they have plenty of items here to get you inspired.

Michelle Patterson is the Store Manager for the Springdale location. She says dressing rooms are open so you can comfortably try on your costumes.

“We have lots of DIY options in addition to that we have lots of Halloween costumes. Anything from military, superheroes and some scary stuff too,” said Patterson.

Goodwill will also take your Halloween costumes once you’re done with them. Just drop them off at one of their local stores or donation centers.

Halloween Costume Safety Tips to keep in mind!

Wear bright costumes or add reflective tape, to make yourself more visible

Wear shoes and clothes that fit, to avoid tripping.

Test makeup in a small area before use, to avoid an allergic reaction

Costumes, wigs & accessories should be flame resistant

Halloween comes alive at Goodwill. Click here for Goodwill’s lookbook and contest details.