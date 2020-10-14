Halloween is not canceled! Costume ideas to keep you safe and in the spirit

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is only a few weeks away and although it might look different this year, it’s not canceled.

Halloween is the biggest time of the year for Goodwill and some people are looking for ways to celebrate safely which also means they need costumes.

Store Manager Michelle Patterson, said they are taking several precautions like holding clothing after it’s been tried on for 24hrs before putting it back on the rack.

Patterson said there are several whole costumes in the store but with some creativity, you can create your own with several items or clothing that has been donated.

Here are some reminders for this Halloween. The CDC advises not to use a Halloween costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask. Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe, instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Now that you have your costume, here is a list of low-risk activities you can do to celebrate Halloween.

Virtual Halloween costume contest

Scavenger hunt-style trick or treat

Decorate your house

Carving or decorating pumpkins

Goodwill is also hosting a Halloween costume contest. All you have to do is enter your photo on its website, the photos will be placed on its Facebook & Instagram pages. The photo with the most “likes” wins. You can also check out the DIY costumes videos, look book full of ideas and home decor.

Goodwill will take your Halloween costumes when you’re finished with them. Items can be donated at any of its donation centers. Contactless donations are also available.