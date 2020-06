BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A George Floyd-inspired rally is scheduled to go from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. at the Bentonville Square.

You can watch the entire live stream of the protest.

COURTESY OF ANDREW EPPERSON

This is the second time a demonstration has been in Bentonville.

Below is an itinerary for the event.

Moehring says the city & county will follow the rally organizers’ timeline tonight, which is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.



He says he doesn’t think it’ll go that long, but “if it goes late, it goes late.” #NWANews pic.twitter.com/KezQVrAo25 — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 7, 2020