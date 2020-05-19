Har-Ber graduate appears on Today show

McKinley Tebeest says her mom applied for the senior celebration.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A graduate from Har-Ber high school in Springdale made a special appearance this morning on the Today show.

She says the end of her senior year didn’t go exactly as planned since many events were canceled due to the pandemic.

Her family did what they could by giving her a family prom and a small graduation ceremony, where only a few family members came and sat 6-feet-apart to recognize her accomplishment.

She says being on the Today show was the cherry on top to the end of her senior year.

“Even though I didn’t get to have the classic ways of ending my senior year, there’s a lot of unique opportunities that I got to have that’ll be special memories in the future,” Tebeest said.

Tebeest says she’ll be attending Harding University.