Har-Ber students learn about helicopters through FlyARH partnership

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students in Har-Ber High School’s aviation class got a unique surprise Wednesday when a helicopter landed on the school lawn.

Students got the chance to get their hands on the controls inside the chopper and talk with certified flight instructors thanks to a partnership between Har-Ber High School and FlyARH.

“It’s one thing to see it on a PowerPoint or on a video or on a Zoom presentation, but to be able to sit in an aircraft they normally don’t have access to and to experience it firsthand…as a teacher, it’s the ultimate [experience,]” said Jason McMullen, the aviation teacher at Har-Ber.

Har-Ber was the first high school in the state to offer pilot training as a CTE elective course.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers