Har-Ber High School seniors mark last first day of high school with ‘Seniors Sunrise’

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Har-Ber High School seniors starting a new tradition, as a way to bond and set the tone for this new year during the pandemic.

It’s called the ‘Seniors Sunrise’.

The Senior Class President, Counts Shanks says she wanted to create an opportunity to have her classmate come together and reflect on their last first day of high school and the school year ahead.

The seniors came together at the Wildcats Stadium a little after 6 am Monday morning and watched the sunrise together.

Shanks says it was a moment to create new memories but also fellowship before another year.

“Just seeing their will and their drive to make that difference and to make the most of their senior year because they know from our high school experiences that plans and opportunities can be wiped away in an instance…. And knowing that they will take advantage of that…. But also knowing this is the year of last,” said Shanks.

She hopes she and her classmates can have as close to a traditional senior year as possible, with a sunrise on the first day of school and another on the last day of school.

