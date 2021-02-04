Harps takes additional Covid-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate teachers

HUNTSVILLE. Ark. (KFTA/KNWA) — Extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are brought to Huntsville to get teachers vaccinated.

Pharmacy District Manager, Duane Jones, for Harps says the pharmacy in Van Buren received more than they needed so they’re bringing 120 doses up north to meet the demand there.

“We don’t order the vaccine, we put in a request and the vaccine is shipped to us on a weekly basis,” Jones said. “We aren’t sure what we are going to get, how much we are going to get, or exactly when we are going get it.”

He said last week three pharmacies did not get their shipment of Covid-19 doses. He said they’re doing the best they can to get people vaccinated with the amount they have.

Huntsville teachers will get vaccinated Friday afternoon.