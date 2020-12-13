Have to drive in snow? Here’s what you need to know

Emergency crews agree on one thing: if you don’t have to drive in snow and ice – don’t.
However, if you must hit the road during winter weather, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has some tips to keep yourself and others safe.
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment. Crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
If you are headed out of state, OKDOT urges you to check area road conditions first.
Check Road Conditions
Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.Arkansashighways.com
Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org
Kansas 866-511-5368 www.Kandrive.org
Missouri 888-275-6637 www.modot.org
New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com
Oklahoma 844-465-4997 www.okroads.org
Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org