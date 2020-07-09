Health care professionals fear new Arkansas COVID-19 models

"Once we run out of hospital beds, what do we do?"

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — New models show Arkansas will see thousands of new coronavirus cases daily by the end of September if things stay the same.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the Natural State for months, and a new model shows an end isn’t in sight.

Scientists with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) predict Arkansas will see 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the end of September.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said the fate of these numbers will become a reality if nothing changes.

“Simply wearing a mask will dramatically bend the curve,” Dr. Patterson said.

Between mask wearing and social distancing, he said these new infections cases drop to about 6,000 a day.

“It’s a simple thing with dramatic effects,” he said.

Local Nurse Practitioner Janet Bilyeu said these predictions are alarming.

“We should take every opportunity we have because we need our economy to prosper, we need our kids to go back to school, we need businesses to stay open,” she said.

Especially for the health care system.

“We don’t want to make those decisions,” she said.

It’s easy to think it won’t happen to you and your family, but with those numbers — Bilyeu said it’s a lot more likely.

“We don’t want to be the one that happens to, nor do we want to be the cause of someone having it,” she said.