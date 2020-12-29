Health experts anticipate COVID-19 testing surge following holidays

With an increase of testing, a rise in cases could follow which we would see in the next few days.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “We wanted to make sure we knew if we were positive, neither of us feel sick,” Jennifer Hann said.

Jennifer Hann and her family got tested for COVID-19 after they learned someone they saw on Christmas Eve had the virus.

“My son was going to go back to daycare after the holidays and we don’t want to send him back if we are sick,” Hann said.

For Hann, getting tested on a Monday worked in her favor.

“We have a two-year-old and he is not very fun in the car, it went really quickly,” Hann said.

But hospitals and clinics report seeing an increased demand for testing since Christmas including Washington Regional and Community Clinic.

“Really for the past nine months it’s always been a battle, let’s get tests, let’s have tests available, let’s have a backup so if there is a surge we are testing and can get through that,” Community Clinic’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Berner said.

Longer wait times aren’t just a concern here in Northwest Arkansas but statewide, that’s why health experts say it’s important you get the proper screening to which test you need to take.

“if you have symptoms then for the most part that rapid test is going to be the test for you,” Dr. Berner said. “If you don’t have any symptoms maybe you had an exposure or are concerned then for most people that send off test is going to be the test to use.”

And if you decide to drop your guard for the holidays, Hann wants you to keep her family in mind.

“Just this past month my grandpa’s home had an outbreak and so we lost him to covid,” Hann said.

Dr. Berner recommends if you’ve traveled or plan to travel for New Years’, get tested and stay away from others until you get your results.

“We’ve done so well and then we let this happen and I think it’s just exhaustion but we’ve got to dig our heels in because it’s not over,” Hann said.

With an increase of testing, a rise in cases could follow which we would see in the next few days.

