Healthier options for Halloween treats & eats

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — It’s that time of year again where we stock up on Halloween candy and fight the urge to eat it all before trick-or- treaters arrive at the front door. While it’s very tempting, there are several healthier options for the whole family.

Northwest Health Registered Dietitian Candace Lea joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning News to share some creative and healthy alternatives for this spooky season. If you can avoid it, try not to overindulge. Lea said moderation is key.

“It’s always important to enjoy your favorite things. You can always set aside a portion of those to enjoy in the coming weeks, rather than feeling like you have to eat it all at once”. said Lea.

Everything from low calorie and low sugar options, to toys and trinkets for the little goblins, Lea said it’s about making sure Halloween is still fun and inclusive for everyone who wants to take part.

“There are also some non candy items that you could have around too, that are still fun and festive but maybe not as calorically dense as some of our favorite candy options”. she added.

When it comes to those low sugar, low calorie and non candy options, you can distribute things like low sugar juice boxes, fruit snacks, apple sauce packets, granola bars, funky sunglasses and more.

1 in 13 kids live with a food allergy. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children living with food allergies, and many others impacted by intolerances and other conditions. Fore more info on healthier options this Halloween, be sure to visit the American Heart Association’s website.