Heavy rain, flooding and dozens of Alma residents evacuated

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 25 people have evacuated from the Gardenwalk and Chitwood Apartments because of the heavy downpour and flooding, that’s all according to Alma Police Chief Jeff Pointer.

Pointer said they were called to the area near the 800 block of Harris Drive just before three in the afternoon on Wednesday. We’re told the water was as high as 3ft deep in some areas and a majority of the parking lot was underwater.

The Alma Fire Department and Crawford County Department of Emergency Management also assisted in the rescues.

An inflatable rescue boat was used to transport residents across the flooded waters as well as a backhoe or what some would call a digger.

Debbie Allan the landlord for the Chitwood apartments also known as the Alma Housing apartments said her staff was monitoring the rain Wednesday and the area flooded pretty quickly.

She tells us her staff jumped into action once they noticed water getting into some of the units and called for help.

Residents said they were surprised to see how quickly the area flooded.

“We got home, and 45 minutes later and the whole parking lot was like sunk underwater… should have taken the car when we had a chance,” said Eleborio Escobar.

“We’ve had a little flooding in our gutter but other than that we did not think this was possible,” said Ronica Young.

Allan said she is a strong believer in god, and she knows he was watching over them because no one was hurt and everyone made it out safely.

Director of the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management, Brad Thomas said it’s important to use caution in emergencies like this one.

“Just be vigilant, if you can stay inside, please do. Sometimes it’s hard to see, especially at different times of the day and night if there’s water over the road, so be careful and be vigilant.”

Crews continued to monitor the area as the rain cleared out.

Pointer said as of Thursday morning, all of the city streets are back open. After the water drained there was no visible damage to the streets other than a few potholes.