CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The stars of HGTV’s home renovation show “Fixer to Fabulous” concluded its current season with an episode focused on opening their own location in Centerton.

Dave and Jenny Marrs wrapped up the fourth season of their show with “a very personal project” that involved renovating a historic building that opened as a bank in 1905 and turned it into a retail store that bears their name. “Marrs Mercantile” opened to the public on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“This is a place that people coming to town and people that live here can find a lot of the same things that they see on the show. We’ve had a lot of requests for that and the people that we work with on the show are incredible, they are what make it great,” said owner Dave Marrs.

The store’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.