Highlands Oncology Springdale to Host Community COVID-19 Vaccine Event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Highlands will host a community wide vaccine event at their new Springdale location on Saturday, April 24th from 9am – 12 noon.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge to anyone 16 and older. All those receiving the vaccine will have to fill out a consent form and doing so ahead of time, will expedite the vaccine process. Please visit the Highlands Oncology website (highlandsoncology.com) to print the consent form or you can stop by any Highlands location to pick one up.

You do not have to have an appointment for this Saturday vaccine event, but it is encouraged. Highlands Oncology will have several lanes open for drive thru service. Any questions, please contact Highland’s vaccine line at 479-695-4246