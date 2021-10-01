Highly anticipated Bella Vista bypass opens to public, Friday morning

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After decades of planning and 10 years of construction, the highly anticipated Bella Vista bypass officially opens to the public Friday morning.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the completion of this project. Governor Asa Hutchinson, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, federal and transportation leaders from both states were all in attendance.

Construction on this project started back in February of 2011. It consisted of 6 different projects, costing over 220 million dollars. It was funded mostly from a 10-year, half-cent sales tax. The Bella Vista bypass is a high-priority corridor.

Now, what some are calling the missing link between Fort Smith and Kansas City, Missouri is finally a reality.

“Nothing gives me a better feeling, a warm fuzzy feeling than a nice highway,” Lorie Tudor, ArDOT, Director.

“That really emphasizes to us how important these connectors between the two states are for our commerce for our growth, and for the safety and the enjoyment of our citizens,” said Hutchinson.

The interstate will help reduce traffic and congestion in the region and folks will be able to get around much quicker.

Parson spoke about the importance of states partnering and putting their resources together, adding it is key to the future and building our economies.

“This is going to expand opportunities tremendously. It is going to keep people safe it’s going to help grow our economy, but you also think what this means… that this has been a partnership that has been in the works for over 20 years,” said Hutchinson.

Thousands of people are expected to travel up and down this corridor. It will connect more people together, increase tourism, and essentially lead to more development in both states.

Hutchinson adds that investment in infrastructure is key to keeping up with the growth of Northwest Arkansas.