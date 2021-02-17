Historic winter weather affects healthcare in Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Historic winter weather delayed many societal functions this week, including the start time for healthcare clinics across Northwest Arkansas. The president of a local clinic said telehealth has made things easier, but he added people should go to the hospital if they need emergency care.

Dr. Stephen Goss is the President of Mercy Clinic. He said the winter weather’s making just about everything more difficult, even getting clinics running on normal hours.

“We’re working hard to try and get our clinics open, but we have many of the same issues the general public does,” Goss said.

Even those that have opened at normal times have had problems putting together a full staff.

“They may not be fully staffed, but we hope to have someone there at almost all of them,” Goss said.

Mercy buildings opened at noon Wednesday, and there’s a chance delays could happen Thursday, too. Other Northwest Arkansas clinics have done the same. Goss said Northwest Arkansans who need non-emergency medical care must keep that in mind.

“For those folks who typically are scheduled for clinics to follow up on issues, maybe have a more minor illness, reach out,” Goss said.

Those who are worried about someone’s health have some options depending on where they live. In Bella Vista, residents can call the city (479-876-1255) and request a well-fare check.

“Depending on the situation, we could send police, fire, whatever’s needed,” said Cassi Lapp, the City of Bella Vista’s Communications Director. “Since we haven’t had any extended power outages, we haven’t really had that situation where people need to be urgently checked on.”

Those who need urgent care should head to the hospital, Goss said. Technology’s made things easier during the winter weather for those who just need routine visits.

“Even if you can’t get in person to see us, maybe that’s something we can handle virtually for you in a video visit,” Goss said, adding that works well for those who just need a refill on their medication. “That’s very convenient for them, it worked out great for me, especially in all this weather.”