HISTORY IN THE MAKING: 15 NW Health frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccinated

It was an exciting day, despite some uneasy feelings.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– Frontline heroes in Springdale rolled up their sleeves and received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 15.

I’m very excited because I want to be part of this historic moment to put an end to this pandemic. DR. ASHU DHANJAL, CARDIOLOGIST, NORTHWEST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER



Fifteen frontline workers at Northwest Health Medical Center in Springdale opted to get COVID-19 vaccinated.

For some, it was a decision that took no second thought.

I know that it’s safe, I know that it’s effective and I’m pretty confident that this will protect me and finally bring an end to the pandemic. DR. BURTON BLEDSOE, CHIEF OF STAFF, NORTHWEST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER



For others, it wasn’t that easy.

I was a little nervous. VICTORIA THOMAS, REGISTERED NURSE, NORTHWEST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER



In the end, knowing a vaccine could potentially take the stress off those working the frontlines, Victoria Thomas, who is a registered nurse at Northwest Health, decided the benefits outweighed the risks.

“Working the front line in the ER, you see a lot,” she said. “They walk in the front door and within two or three hours, they’re gone.”

Hopefully, it’ll slow down this pandemic. VICTORIA THOMAS, REGISTERED NURSE, NORTHWEST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER



Northwest Health expects to have 1,400 doses of the vaccine by Thursday, December 17.

Stay with KNWA/KFTA as we continue to follow this story.