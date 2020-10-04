Hog fans react to first SEC win since 2017

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Hog fans react to the first Arkansas SEC win since October 2017.

The Razorbacks hit the road for the first time in the Sam Pittman era against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday (October 3) at the Davis Wade Stadium.

The final score? 21 Hogs, 14 Bulldogs.

This was the first SEC win Arkansas has had since Ole Miss in October of 2017. That game was 38-37.

KNWA/KFTA got some Hog fan reactions after the big win.

NOT GOING TO LIE. WE DIDN’T CELEBRATE TILL THAT CLOCK HIT 0! WE ARE THRILLED! WOOOOOO PIG SOOIE! MARANDY SMITH

FINALLY! RHONDA ELAM BENEDICT

BRYCEN KETTLER

I’M SO HAPPY! WHAT IS THIS MOISTURE COMING OUT OF MY EYES?!? JAROD MORRISON

I FEEL LIKE THIS IS A DREAM. WPS! CHRIS COGET

“LETS GO HOGS!” – NIKITA MAHURIN

TEARS OF JOY! MICKI MARSHALL

PAOLO SCALA

NO WORDS!

CHERYL KUEKER PARK