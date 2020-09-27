Hog fans react to season opener

"Thanks to the University of Arkansas for finding a way to get us in here and to keep us safe at the same time." — Trudy Sher

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback fans might not be happy with the outcome, but they say they’re excited to finally watch the Hogs take the field again.

It was a start to a season unlike any other, but win or lose everyone can agree — they’re just happy to have football back.

Between mask wearing, limited capacity, and no tailgating, Saturday’s Razorback game was unusual.

I’m wearing a mask to a game which is different, no tailgating, but we get to watch football and that’s all that matters. GARLAND AUTRY, RAZORBACK FAN

Regardless, fans such as Rob Sandusky and Seth Coggin, were more than happy to be back at Razorback Stadium.

“No matter win or lose, Razorback Nation, we love being here,” Coggin said. “We love the Hogs and we are going to support [those] boys no matter what.”

Pumped and optimistic, there are no other words. ROB SANDUSKY, RAZORBACK FAN

Even after the game, fans kept the positive attitude. The Hogs lost to Georgia by more than two scores.

“It’s just a pleasure to be able to get up and have that football atmosphere,” Hog fan Trudy Sher said.

Kevin Trainor with Razorback Athletics said he hopes fans continue to see the bigger picture, these protocols are in place so the Hogs can keep playing.

“I really am confident that Razorback fans get that and that we’ll all be working together to make it safe,” he said.

The fans KNWA/FOX 24 spoke with seem to understand.