Hogs head to second round of the NCAA tournament, fans react

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After a slow start, the Razorbacks move on to the second round of the NCAA tournament!

KNWA/FOX 24 met up with fans as they watched the Hogs win against Colgate on Friday, March 19.

The 3 seed Razorbacks defeated the 14 seed Colgate Raiders, and Hog fans are pumped to be going to the second round.

The sky is the limit. We’re going to the final four. End of story. MATT GRAVES, HOG FAN



It wasn’t all smiles in the beginning though, with the rocky first half.

“I was scared, I was very scared,” said Hog fan Max Barger.

Go Muss, Go Arkansas, Woo Pig Sooie! DAX DEPOER, HOG FAN

“It was very rough, I wasn’t feeling good about it,” Hog fan Colton Lynch said. “But when we came back after the 17-0 run, it gave us a lot of faith.”

Ultimately, things turned around with a 17 point win for the Hogs.

Fans told KNWA/FOX 24 they are excited for what the future holds.

I think we have all the momentum in the world. I think we can make it to the Final Four at least. If not, win the whole thing. COLTON LYNCH, HOG FAN



Especially with the “Muss Buss” leading the way.

“There’s magic in here, Fayetteville’s feeling it,” Hog fan Matt Graves said. “We’re going far!”