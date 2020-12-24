HOLIDAY COVID-19 SURGE: ADH claims contact tracers can keep up with demand

With thousands of Arkansans testing positive for COVID-19, pre-holiday spike, will contact tracers be able to keep up with the demand?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health said contact tracers will be able to keep up with the demands of a possible holiday surge, but UAMS doctors suggest it cannot be that easy.

On Wednesday, December 23, nearly 3,000 Arkansans tested positive for COVID-19.

When it comes to contact tracing all those confirmed and probable cases, UAMS College of Public Health, Dean Mark Williams, said it can be overwhelming.

“With each of those people, we can think they had around four, on average, contacts that could’ve spread the virus,” he said. “For contact tracing to operate effectively, all four of those people have to be contacted, [and] we have to contact their contacts as well.”

According to Connie Melton with the Arkansas Department of Health, contractors have enough staff to keep up with the demands.

“If there’s a surge and we need more staff, they have the ability to add staff or adjust work hours so that the case load can be managed,” she said.

KNWA/FOX 24 has heard of people not getting contacted, though.

Melton said that’s because when there is a surge, lab results sometimes take too long and if someone’s quarantine period is up before the results get to the ADH — she says they don’t get called.

“They have already completed their isolation period, she said. “Our calls are prioritized for those who tested positive most recently.”

With this in mind, Melton wants to stress to Arkansans, especially as we head into a set of winter holidays — don’t rely on a call from the ADH.

Melton said contact tracers will be working on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.