Holiday Magic at Christmas at Peel Museum & Botanical Garden

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer and a one of a kind experience is happening in Bentonville.

Christmas as Peel Museum is Friday, December 3 and guests will enjoy live music, performances, raffle items, specialty cocktails and more. The Peel Foundation is dedicated to providing community spaces for everyone to enjoy including Peel Museum & Botanical Garden, Compton Gardens and Arboretum, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, and Osage Park.

Watch as Jaclyn House gives a preview of Christmas at Peel Museum as well as a look around the museum where you can find gifts for everyone on your list.

To schedule a tour of the museum, learn more about the Peel Compton Foundation spaces or donate, click here.

See additional interviews below featuring a look inside the museum, raffle items and specialty cocktail:

