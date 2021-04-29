Homes and vehicles damaged in severe storms

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several homes and vehicles in a Rogers neighborhood damaged from the severe weather.

Debris, a flatbed trailer and a sofa were all transported to the bottom of the hill in the floodwaters.

Herb Taylor lives in this neighborhood and says in some areas the water was waist-deep.

He adds neighbors helped each other using a raft to get residents out of flooded homes- saying the homes on the lower part of the hill got the worse of the storm.

“The water it came instantaneously, it was like a flash flood. It got into a lot of the homes/ after the water receded people taking their furniture out of their homes so they can dry their carpets,” said Taylor.

The fencing of an auto shop in the neighborhood also damaged in the storm.