Recently a New York City doctor who recovered from the coronavirus, died from self-inflicted injuries.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” Chief Clinical Officer at Eason Counseling Christine Renuart-Rapa said frontline healthcare professionals aren’t immune to the mental health or physical effects of this pandemic.

Nurses and doctors are known for their strong personas, but Renuart-Rapa said a lot of them are hurting right now.

She said what they need is for someone to check-in on them, and ask the question โ€” how are you really doing?

Being on the frontlines can be extremely lonely, especially not being able to see your loved ones.

Call them, facetime them, do a ZOOM meeting, [anything to] just to make a connection. CHRISTINE RENUART-RAPA, CHIEF CLINICAL OFFICER, EASON COUNSELING

Renuart-Rapa said if you are feeling overwhelmed while on the job, do things like taking a lap in your department, or singing a song that you like while doing something as simple as washing your hands.

