How children’s shelters keep kids safe amid COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — As soon as the pandemic made its way into the Natural State many children’s shelters in our area started making a plan on how to continue staying open while keeping everyone safe.

Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter Development Director Carla Laing said COVID-19 has been a challenge — many kids are going in and out of places, so the risk of exposure is high.

Laing said the shelter has had to make many changes, like limiting who enters the building, taking everyone’s temperature, and even taking no donations directly at the shelter.

She said it’s been tough on the kids who have already been through so much, but it’s the only way to ensure the shelter can stay open.

“We’re looking forward to the chance for when we can get everybody back together, but in the meantime safety is our number one priority,” Laing said.

She said she knows how quickly the virus could spread in the shelter if someone gets exposed, but she is confident in the event that if this were to happen, they would be prepared.