How city leaders plan to fit 1 million people into NWA

City of Rogers Director of Community Development John McCurdy said the city is getting ahead of these projections by looking at places that are already prepared for people.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is projected to have nearly one million residents by 2045, almost double this year’s population.

Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Assistant Director Tim Conklin said planners will be working with each city in the region over the next several months to see where they plan to allow new housing.

It’s a very exciting time to live in Northwest Arkansas. TIM CONKLIN, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, NORTHWEST ARKANSAS REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION

New projections by the Arkansas Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock predict over 970,000 residents in Benton and Washington Counties in 25 years.

“From the entire state’s perspective, our two counties are really seeing a significant increase in population,” Conklin said. “Benton County is growing faster than Washington County.”

Conklin said to double-check the projections, he wanted a third party to do the forecast.

“These forecasts are more likely to become reality than to not become reality over the next 25 years,” he said.

So what now? Conklin said the major cities — Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville — each have comprehensive growth plans the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is utilizing.

“We look at what their adoptive polices are, where they would like to see that growth,” Conklin said. “Then we are using really the best data available to look at.”

City of Rogers Director of Community Development John McCurdy said the city is getting ahead of these projections by looking at places that are already prepared for people.

“What we don’t want to happen is to have a lot of people move into the areas where there is no infrastructure to support them,” McCurdy said.

Conklin said all of the major cities are thinking like McCurdy — trying to enhance the city as much as possible while also thinking of everyone involved.

As the region continues to expand and companies expand, it provides increased employment opportunities for those that are already here. TIM CONKLIN, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, NORTHWEST ARKANSAS REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION

“We establish the rules and the criteria in a way to manage the development of land where the development doesn’t hurt the people who already live here,” McCurdy said.

Conklin said he doesn’t expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have any significant impact on the long-term planning process.

He feels confident Northwest Arkansas will be able to fit these residents in by 2045.

“Yes it is challenging, but we’ve also seen a lot of different kinds of housing projects being built in our region over the last decade and those projects continue to be announced by each of the major cities,” Conklin said.

Stay with KNWA/KFTA as we continue to cover this story.

LATEST HEADLINES