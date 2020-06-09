No COVID-19 cases reported from protests in Arkansas

Dr. Nate Smith said he's not sure yet how the state will monitor those infected, but he's confident the Arkansas Department of Health will do its best.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said at this point, the state hasn’t identified any positive COVID-19 cases from recent protests.

He said if there were to be a confirmed case linked to the rallies, it’ll be a challenge to do contact tracing.

Dr. Smith said he’s not sure yet how the state will monitor those infected, but he’s confident the Arkansas Department of Health will do its best.

We do hope that when people participate in that — they do wear a mask, they try and keep at least a 6-foot distance, wash their hands, and do many other things to keep themselves and others safe. DR. NATE SMITH, SECRETARY OF HEALTH

He said he’s more concerned with situations where people have prolonged close contact with one another.

He encourages anyone who feels like they have been at risk for COVID-19 to get tested.

