How long before we’re administering the J&J vaccine in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was announced the CDC’s advisory committee voted to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

Due to this news, many of you are probably wondering how long it will be before the Northwest Arkansas vaccination clinics are once again administering it.

We spoke to the Arkansas Department of Health, and it says Arkansas will not start the redistribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until the CDC publishes its full recommendations. Reports the ADH expects to be released on Tuesday.

We asked the CEO of Community Clinic, Judd Semingson, about their plans towards the Johnson and Johnson going forward and he says, “we will ensure the updated consents are in place so that patients have the full information available before making their choice for the vaccine. For Community Clinic, we will be reviewing at the first of next week to plan for resumed implementation.”