"Half of my nail techs aren't even able to work right now, so it's been hard," Do said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the Natural State now in phase one, hair and nail salons are back up and running, after almost two months of being closed due to the coronavirus.

Loc Do, the owner of The Nail Shop in Bentonville, said his salon is making many changes to comply with phase one of reopening.

“After every client, we are sanitizing,” Do said.

He said his salon is doing things like — making everyone wear masks and requiring all clients to wait in their cars before entering to keep capacity under 30 percent.

Do said since opening last week, everything has been going smoothly.

"Clients are excited to come back," he said. "They seem to be following our guidelines."





At least for the most part.

“It’s just hard trying to get everybody in because at full capacity, we’re one of the busiest salons,” Do said .

Do said The Nail Shop is booked for two weeks and it’s been challenging to keep up with the demand.

“It’s frustrating, but ya know I’m thankful,” he said.

But having limited business, is better than having no business at all.

“Just have patience and if everyone just sticks to the guidelines, we’ll be at full capacity soon,” Doc said.