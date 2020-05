"We just want to see people," he said. "We want to get back to the noise in the restaurant, and the people, and the smiles."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Restaurants in the Natural State can resume dine-in services, with restrictions, starting Monday, May 11.

For weeks, Fish City Grill in Rogers has been through a whole new training on how to ensure everyone is safe when dining in during this pandemic.

Fish City Grill Franchise Owner Brett Brundige said the restaurant had 20 more tables than it does now, and the ones it does have are all 10 feet apart.





Brundige said all employees are required to wear masks and gloves at all times, and customers have to wear masks when entering the building.

“We’ve been through every different type of sanitation scenario training and practice that we can to make sure that we are ready,” he said.

Brundige said he’s more than ready for business and feels confident that everyone reopening for phase one has safety as the number one priority.

“We won’t know until we learn and we get through it,” he said. “We’re doing whatever we can to make sure that you’re going to be comfortable inside and outside, so just come in and let us practice.”

Brundige said he understands if people aren’t yet comfortable with dining in, that’s why his restaurant and many others in the area are continuing with curbside pickups and deliveries.

“I don’t think today’s going to be normal, I don’t think next week is going to be normal,” he said. “There’s going to have to be some patience on our part, the community’s part, and the customer’s part.”