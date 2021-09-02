How the Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion ban could impact Arkansas legislation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Supreme Court ruling could have implications for Arkansas abortion laws.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided to keep a Texas law in place that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Here in Arkansas, abortion laws have also been a hot topic, specifically this year after lawmakers passed a law banning nearly all abortions, but a federal judge temporarily blocked it.

The Arkansas law did allow exceptions to save the life of the mother, but not for victims of rape or incest. It was set to go into effect last month.

Tony Pirani is an attorney in northwest Arkansas who said this ruling for Texas could impact Arkansas’ law if it goes to the supreme court. It could also encourage lawmakers to try new abortion-related bills next legislative session.

“Whether or not the Arkansas case makes its way all the way to the Supreme Court and actually receives a hearing in Supreme Court… I think we just have to wait and see and allow the case involving the Arkansas statute to continue to work its way through the normal process, with the Supreme Court ultimately being the last resort,” Pirani said.

The attorney said he believes next session we will see new legislation around the country similar to the Texas law, specifically with the in intent to go to the United States Supreme Court.

State Senator Jason Rapert (R-District 35) has already announced he is ordering a bill be filed mirroring Texas SB8 in Arkansas.