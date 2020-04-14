How to make masks tutorial shared worldwide

"I made about 100 that day and I realized that I couldn't keep up with the demand," Lanker said

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Three minutes…that’s how long it takes Heather Lanker to sew a mask together so she decided to post a video tutorial online to show people around the world how she does it.

“I just decided to start making masks when the CDC said that everybody should be wearing them and I just thought, oh man,” Lanker said.

In just a week – over a million people have watched Lanker’s tutorial.

“My husband said you know this has gotten 20 thousand likes,” Lanker said. “He would comment to me each day, you got people in France they’re talking in French and they want to the dimensions.”

She says at first, she started making the masks herself.

The wedding venue owner realized she could do more by teaching others her skill so using cotton fabric an elastic band and a one stitch sewing machine – she hit record.

“I wanted to make something that an everyday sewer could follow and not be overwhelmed with sewing,” Lanker said.

The post went from just a couple of shares to hundreds and then thousands. One of those clicks came from local cafe owner Patty Arnett.

“A friend from Pennsylvania who has cancer who is going back and forth to seek treatment needed a mask,” Arnett said. “She is a seamstress and she said hey can you share that link with me so that I can maybe make some of those.”

Arnett says she uses her own masks when she’s out in public and getting orders together at her cafe.

“I think the first time we got like five masks from her and then we called her for like five more masks,” Arnett said.

Lanker says she’s completed orders for people in and out of the town and gives the extras to a friend.

“I put them in a nurses mailbox who works at Washington Regional and she takes them up there because she says the nurses are using it over their N95 masks for another layer of protection.”