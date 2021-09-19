How to safely enjoy the last weeks of lake season

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans have been heading to Beaver Lake to enjoy the last few weeks before fall, but some boaters and residents are concerned boats that are too big for the lake are speeding and causing damages to other boats, docks and properties.

Brandon Windham is a fisherman and regular at the lake. He said he has seen the speeding first hand.

“There’s some people everyone’s guilty of it, bass fisherman, a pleasure boater and some people are just in a hurry, some guys either forget or they just don’t know any better,” Windham said.

Viewers on Facebook also reached out to us about their concerns with the speed of the boats on the lake and the danger that comes with it. KNWA reached out to the Army Corp of Engineers which oversees the lake, but did not hear back on how they addressing the concerns.

However, the Army Corp of Engineers has outlined boat safety measures on it’s website. The measure include always being on the lookout when driving a boat as well as having life jackets and safety equipment on board.

Windham said it’s important for everyone to careful when out on the lake, so that lake-goers can enjoy the last weeks of lake season.

“Just try and be safe and courteous to other people,” Windham said.