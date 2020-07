Like Smokey the Bear says, "If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — July is one of the peak months for grilling, especially during the July 4th holiday.

As we all know, the 4th of July holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous times of the year — with things like DUIs, firework accidents, and even grilling mishaps.

To keep your family safe while cooking up your favorite meals, Bentonville Fire Chief Brent Boydston said it’s important to do things like check your grill for cracks, leaks, and holes.

Also make sure you place it at least two feet away from anything can catch fire quickly

He said if you’re using a charcoal grill, make sure you watch for hot ashes, because like Smokey the Bear says, “If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.”

Try to keep those off of any kind of vegetation or decks that are wooden. Make sure you put those out, especially if the wind picks up. CHIEF BRENT BOYDSTON, BENTONVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Chief Boydston said if you grill with common sense, you can ensure your entire family will have a safe and mouthwatering holiday weekend.